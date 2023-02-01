NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re getting a sinking feeling, that could earn you some cold hard cash. The annual Teal Lake Melt-down fundraiser which benefits the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC)

If you haven’t played before, here’s how it works:

A replica mine shaft head-frame structure is placed out on the icy surface of Teal Lake in Negaunee. All you have to do is guess when the ice will melt and the structure falls through into the water below. The closest entry to the exact day and time wins half of the net proceeds or $500, whichever is greater.

It costs $5 for guess. You can enter on www.gincc.org or www.negauneelions.com

Tickets to guess are also available from Negaunee Lions Club members and at the GINCC office.

Last spring the headframe structure went through the ice on Saturday, April 30 at 6:19pm. The prize amount of $2,431 was won with a winning guess of 6:20pm, April 30, 2022.

They structure which is a replica of a mine shaft headframe built by U.P. Fabricating will be put in place when it’s determined safe enough to move it on to the lake.

History of dates and times of the structure falling through the ice includes the following most recent years:

Winners:

2017, April 9 – 3 a.m.

2019, April 26 – 12 p.m.

2020, May 3 – 12:37 a.m.

2021, April 5 – 3:01 p.m.

2022, April 30 – 6:19 p.m.

The winning entry must be purchased at least 48 hours prior to the structure falling through the ice. In the case of a tie, the winner will be determined by the earlier entry purchase date. In the event of an unforeseen occurrence (malicious act, tampering, acts of nature, equipment failure or other) all decisions of the Melt-Down Committee to award the winner are final.