GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Students in Debbie Goldsworthy’s fifth grade class at Gilbert Elementary School are working on a special assignment, it’s called the intergenerational storytelling project. It started at the beginning of the school year, where letters were written to community members at the Forsyth Senior Center.

“We found seven willing seniors and so I put my kids into small groups,” said Goldsworthy. “We practiced how to interview correctly, how to be a cameraman, how to be an interviewee. Then we had written letters and introduced ourselves and they wrote back. We did a little bit of research on the ’30s, the ’40s, the ’50s to find out a little bit more about their eras. And our ranges of ages are like the upper 50s to 98 years old.”

When their research and interview preparations were complete, the students met with the seniors in-person at the Forsyth Senior Center in early November. MARESA’s Instructional Technology Integration Specialist Gaby Eyzaguirre taught the students how to use iPads and tripods to record the interviews. Each group asked their interviewees about what life was like when they were younger. Here are some of the things the students learned during their interviews:

“I interviewed our senior; her name was Joyce Soma. I felt interested and happy because most of the things she said weren’t like bad or sad,” said Rayden Hoffstrom.

“Paul Erickson, he was pretty fun to listen to. It was nice hearing about his life and his childhood. It was actually very, very, very interesting,” said Everette Post.

“My group interviewed Brenda England and her favorite color is yellow, and sometimes orange. She actually made all of her toys and mittens, and scarves and stuff,” said Ramona Dearing.

This is the first year Goldsworthy’s class is participating in the intergenerational storytelling project. In previous years, her class would help the senior center plant their garden. Michelle Borrett, director of the Forsyth Senior Center, helped Goldsworthy come up with this new project for her students.

With the interviews recorded, the students are currently working on their reflections from the conversations they’ve had with the seniors. The students will also write about their own lives and how it may compare or contrast from the senior citizen they interviewed.

“What I hope they learn is that there is value in all ages and perspectives in different eras that come and go,” said Goldsworthy. “Their lives are moving so fast right now with technology, and life hasn’t always been like that, and I’d like them to realize that there is a real value to just being in nature and listening and not always being on technology all the time, and just realizing that hard work pays off. The lives of the interviewees that we talked to were more about that kind of lifestyle of working hard and having chores and a lot less free time in their lives so that would be important for them to appreciate.”

Goldsworthy says the intergenerational storytelling project will eventually be turned into a book using a QR code link to the interview recordings, along with pictures and written reflections from the students. In the spring, the students will reconnect with the seniors to present their project.