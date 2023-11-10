UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is a time of doing just that, giving! Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Upper Michigan Chapter which serves Baraga, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw and Marquette counties needs helping hands this Thanksgiving.

For their Thanksgiving meals, they need volunteers in the kitchen, dining room set up and serving, home meal delivery and assembling, and cleanup. With meals in the Copper Country and Marquette, Les Bek, Marquette Office Program Manager for LBFE says there is something for everyone.

“The reason that people want to volunteer, why are you giving up part of your Thanksgiving Day is because you believe the same thing that we do,” said Bek. “That no one should be an isolated elder person without a connection and some friendship. Especially on Thanksgiving Day when maybe our volunteers have so much to be thankful for, they want an opportunity to share that. Part of the request that I get a lot is, ‘I want to do something with the actual elders.’ Not washing dishes, not wrapping dinner rolls in a baggie. There is something for everyone, and I think that no matter what you do, you know that you’re furthering the opportunity to bring some friendship to some folks and also starting a new tradition for you and your family. We have repeat volunteers, they love it. They structure their own family celebration around being able to come with us and participate. It’s what Thanksgiving is all about.”

Below is a list of all Thanksgiving meal options in the U.P. through Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly:

If you’re interesting in volunteering at any of the U.P. location, click here to visit their website. You can also call the Hancock office (906) 482-6944 or the Marquette office at (906) 273-2575.