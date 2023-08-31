NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Thursday afternoon for its newly renovated regional behavioral health campus.

The John Kivela Center, the former Teal Lake Medical Clinic, will house Teal Lake Residential, a residential treatment program for women with substance use disorders and will include detoxification services, as well as Sue B’s House, a recovery house for women. Both Teal Lake Residential and Sue B’s House will allow children to stay with their mothers. The center will also house the Negaunee Integrated Care Clinic, providing outpatient mental and physical health services, Child & Adolescent Specialty Services, including psychiatric care, mental health and substance use disorder outpatient counseling.

“What makes the facility unique in its design is that it’s about inclusive, whole person care so that we address not only an addiction issue or a behavioral health issue, but then we have issues with medical-related concerns, vocational and educational issues that they may be facing,” said GLRC CEO Greg Toutant. “We have case workers and care managers that assist with transition, so if someone needs to stay with us longer after care, they still stay on with our counselors, our therapists, our medical providers. So really we take a look at the entire person as what’s needed for the building blocks for their own recovery.”

The center honors the memory of former Marquette mayor John Kivela, who also served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2013 until his death in 2017.

“Of course, we lost him and it’s just so sad for us, but to have all this good come out of that experience,” said Kivela’s wife, Sandy. “The center is just so incredibly beautiful. John’s slogan was always ‘Fight the good fight’. This was a cause he truly believed in and knew that we needed in our community, and I think he would be just more than impressed with how this all turned out and how fantastic it’s going to be for the families and participants that are going to be coming into this facility. It’s just going to be life changing.”

The John Kivela Center is expected to open for client occupancy by October 1. To learn more about Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the programs they offer, you can visit greatlakesrecovery.org.