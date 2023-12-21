MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After winning a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games, Nick Baumgartner has been busy. He has visited dozens of schools, traveled the globe, and coming soon to store shelves, a new book.

Gold from Iron: A Humble Beginning, Olympic Dreams, and the Power in Getting Back Up is the title. The official release date is January 9, 2023.

Baumgartner stopped by the Local 3 Studio to share a little about the experience, life, and his career since winning gold.

Q: Did anything surprise you about the book writing process?

Q: How important was it as a father to show your strength through your vulnerability?

Q: What is important to you as role model?