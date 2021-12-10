MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Who doesn’t love cozying up with a good book by the fireplace? Well, that’s exactly what the students of Graveraet Elementary School did on Friday for its first Read-A-Thon Fundraiser.

“We want to increase their enjoyment of reading and their reading stamina and it’s a good time of the year for that. We think we’re kind of giving them the gift of reading for the holidays,” said Lori Smolinski, a second-grade teacher at Graveraet Elementary.

The school had a cozy day in their pajamas, drinking hot cocoa, and reading books.

“It has the goal of raising funds for our school, for our school library, and our activities funds so field trips, classroom materials, things like that. And then the other purpose of the Read-A-Thon is to get our kids at our school really excited about reading. So we are tracking minutes read as a class and as a whole school and we have a goal of reading 100,000 minutes during our Read-A-Thon,” said Smolinski.

Second-grader Hadlee Wilcox said her favorite book right now is Substitute Creacher by Chris Gall.

“Right now, we are doing a read-in and it is a half-day and we get to read books and snuggle up with our stuffies and blankets and wear slippers all day and have hot cocoa. We eat snacks and we get to listen to Christmas music.”

Graveraet students have until December 15 to reach their goal of 100,000 minutes.

