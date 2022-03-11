ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – This week Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) announced a partnership with the Youth Mental Health Project (YMHP), a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to educate, empower, and support families and communities to better understand and care for the mental health of youth. The partnership allows GLRC to facilitate a group meeting program for parents and caretakers of youth in the Upper Peninsula.

“Through this partnership, we’re able to bring the Parent Support Network to the Upper Peninsula to help parents and families here,” said Amy Poirier, Foundation Coordinator for GLRC. “And what the Parent Support Network is, it is basically a support group for parents. It’s peer-led, so the facilitators have children or teens or young adults with mental health concerns themselves. So they’ve been there, they know what it’s like, and they’re just there to support each other.”

Poirier says the partnership was initiated in 2020 thanks to funding from the Superior Health Foundation, but was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, meetings are being held virtually on the third Wednesday of every month.

Meeting leaders are Yoopers themselves and go through extensive training as part of YMHP’s guidelines. Poirier says their experience dealing with their own children’s mental health challenges allow them to help attendees find the right resources right here in the U.P.

“The groups are very supportive, there’s no judgment whatsoever on the parents. A lot of times parents feel judgment if their kids have mental health concerns, so this is a place where they can go where there’s no judgment,” Poirier said. “The meetings are completely confidential, they’re free, and parents can get resources because all the parents who are in the group have been through something with their child’s mental health, they know some resources to share with other parents.”

The Parent Support Network’s next meeting is planned for March 16 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can register to attend and learn more about the YMHP here. For more information you can get in contact through email at upperpeninsulamipsn@ymhproject.org.