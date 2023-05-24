MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At the end of June, the Mariucci Family Beacon House will be hosting a “Night in Nashville” for its annual Grill & Chill Fundraiser.

The special guests for the grill-off competition include Steve Mariucci, Jay Feely, and Deadliest Catch’s Captain Keith Colburn. Guests will be treated to an all you can eat barbecue buffet, unlimited beverages, Tennessee whiskey tasting, live musical performances from Grammy winner Tim Nichols and Nashville-based country artist Stephen Ray Mariucci. Funds raised will go back to the Mariucci Family Beacon House.

“This fundraiser will help to do one of the most important things that we do here at Beacon House, and that’s providing comfort for people who are far from home,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, CEO of the Mariucci Family Beacon House. “So often people are at the hospital all day at their loved one’s bedside, or they’re here for their own treatment for cancer and other things. And sometimes they’re just exhausted and they just don’t have the energy to cook for themselves. So, we love to be able to provide a hot meal every day here at Beacon House, whether it’s a lunch or a dinner, and all the funds that we raise at this event are going to help us to make sure that no one goes hungry while they’re at Beacon House that there’s always a wonderful warm, comforting meal for them when they need it.”

The Grill & Chill event will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mariucci Family Beacon House in Marquette. Tickets can be purchased online here.