NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A construction project and a dream more than 10 months in the making becomes a reality Friday in Negaunee Township thanks to the work of Marquette Habitat for Humanity and its partner family.

The Kramer family was on hand to help dedicate the 109th build in Marquette County. They contributed at least 250 hours of their own time into the project. Multiple volunteer groups also contributed to the construction of the home.

The process started in April 2022 for Miranda Kramer and her family. They broke ground in June of that same year, and thanks to all that effort, in April of 2023, the Kramer’s have a new place to call home.

If you are interested in helping build the next Habitat home, contact their main office at (906) 228-3578 or go to www.mqthabitat.org.