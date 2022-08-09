ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Hall Farms announced on Facebook that the sunflower fields are open to the public for viewing starting Tuesday, August 9.

The field will be open daily from 10:00 am until sunset while flowers are in bloom. The sunflowers will be in peak bloom from August 12 through August 21.

“We’re opening the sunflower field today,” said Teressa Hall, a Co-Owner of Hall Farms. “Today is our opening day. They are starting to really bloom and look pretty. I think probably by the weekend they will be in full bloom and they’ll be really gorgeous, and so we’re just looking forward to welcoming everybody who’d like to come see them.”

Activities like bean bag toss, rope the cow, a basketball game, and more are set up for visitors. There are also hay bells painted like minions, cats, and sunflowers to take pictures with. Several photo opportunities are set up for people of all ages.

“We’d just love to have you all come out and enjoy them and enjoy the beauty of them all,” said Hall.

Hall Farms does not have an admission fee, but the owners say you can leave donations to help the farm stay open to the public. Sunflowers are also available for purchase.

If you want to know more, you can find the Hall Farms Facebook page here.