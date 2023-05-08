HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Hancock is holding a community parks cleanup event on Tuesday, May 9.

The “Pitch in for Parks” event will run from 4-6 p.m. followed by a dinner celebration at the Hancock Fire Department.

Participants are asked to bring their own gardening gloves and any yard work supplies or tools they have, such as rakes.

“Hancock residents have a wonderful opportunity to get dirty for our city and clean up our neighborhood parks,” said Todd Gast, Hancock Downtown Development Authority. “Gather your neighbors and choose the park near where you live to help clean up for summer. We’ll celebrate with hotdogs, chips and pop at the city of Hancock Fire Department at 6 p.m.”

If you want to participate or have any questions about the event, you can call the City of Hancock at (906) 482-2720.