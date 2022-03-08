MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s no secret that being a college student can be extremely stressful at times. A group of licensed therapy dogs is helping Northern Michigan University students through the toughest times of the school year.

The Wildpups is a part of the new Animal Assisted Therapy Program at Northern Michigan University.

“We had some interest about animal therapy during the pandemic. It wasn’t the best time to start a new program but we quickly realized that it was needed, especially the stress levels of students, faculty, and staff on campus,” said Michelle Andriacchi, an assistant professor in NMU’s School of Nursing. “So a few nursing faculty got together, those who were interested in training their dogs to become therapy dogs. And we went through the process we worked all last year and through the summer and we became registered therapy dogs through Pet Partners “

NMU School of Nursing held events throughout the fall semester where students could sit and visit with the dogs. Nursing students conducted research during the events to see how the dogs affected the students.

“The nursing student’s role is to take vital signs of the participants who consent and would like to participate in the research,” said Lexi Peterson, a senior in the NMU School of Nursing. “So the vital signs include your respiratory rate, your heart rate, and your blood pressure. So you do this as it’s a great opportunity for the students to practice and then it’s interesting for the people who get their vitals taken that they kind of know what their levels are at and you can also educate them what each of those mean if they ask.”

Over 650 students were surveyed over the course of seven events with the Wildpups.

“It was incredible to see the huge difference in the amount of stress,” said NMU Nursing Professor Anne Stein. “We saw over 59 percent of participants reported having either been very stressed or mostly stressed before going in. That dropped to a little over 14 prevent after they spent time with the dogs. That was probably the biggest difference that we saw in the numbers.”

The program hopes to continually expand in the coming years. You can catch the NMU Wildpups this Thursday at 5 p.m. in Lydia M. Olson Library.

