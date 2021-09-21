Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens for its 20th year of fall festivities

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s that time of the year, again! Fall is here, and what better way to get into the spirit than going to a pumpkin patch?

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch have a variety of games including duck races, pumpkin bowling, and a ball climb challenge. There is also a six-acre corn maze, hayrides, and plenty of adorable animals.

“It’s such a great experience to come out,” said Lenore Hayes, owner of Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “Not only to experience the fall before the snow flies but just to have some quality time with your family and friends and make it a memory. In fact, that is our slogan is ‘Making memories is definitely our business.'”

The Hayes family is celebrating 20 years of their pumpkin patch and corn maze. To celebrate, they are offering five pounds of pumpkin free while supplies last.

“We are the first in the UP to open up a corn maze and going on our 20th year so we’re really proud of it. It’s been awesome. We love it every year. I’m getting people when they were young and now they’re grandparents. It’s just great to have them bring their grandchildren out.”

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch are open every Saturday,10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 31st. Admission is $10.50, and kids under two are free.

The main sponsor of this year’s corn maze is Transition Assisted Living in Gladstone. To learn more, click here.

