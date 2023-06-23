L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Weeks after an announcement was made about the closure of Hilltop Family Restaurant, WJMN has confirmed the ovens are back on.

The entire restaurant is not open for business as of Friday. Only the bakery and gift shop are operational. When we spoke with an employee over the phone, they told us you can still order their dinner rolls, but you have to order them in a dozen at a time.

While people may have their favorites, one of the items Hilltop is most well-known for are its giant sweet rolls.

A temporary of the closure of the restaurant was announced at the beginning of June.

Hilltop will be open seven days a week in its current form of operation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WJMN has contacted the attorney for Hilltop Family Restaurant, LLC for additional details about operations at hilltop.