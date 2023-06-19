MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Art Week 2023 kicked off Monday at Lighthouse Park. This year’s theme is “Home,” inspired by Marquette’s ongoing Community Mast Plan Update.

All week, local artists, businesses and organizations come together at various outdoor locations to collaborate on a series of arts and cultural programming. It is open to the public for anyone to come and participate.

“It has many different media from music, poetry, visual arts…the idea is to come together as a community and learn about each other and celebrate through the arts,” said Tiina Morin, the Arts & Culture manager for Art Week.

Morin said there aren’t any time requirements to participate or stay, and she encourages people to come for as long or as little as they like to check out the events.

Art week is running until Saturday, June 24. For more information and a full schedule of events and locations, click here.