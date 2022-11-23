MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday, November 23 is National Espresso Day. Despite the word itself being Italian in origin, across the Upper Peninsula, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a tiny cup of caffeine, among other great coffee drinks.

Here are a few of the places we’ve tried or found around the region.

Alger County

Gallery Coffee Company – Munising

Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store – Munising

Rustic Grounds Coffee – Munising (Open Seasonally)

The Dream Bean Machine – Grand Marais (Open Seasonally)

Baraga County

Nana’s Den – Baraga

Reservation Coffee – Baraga

Camp Coffee – L’Anse

Cafe L’Anse – L’Anse

Chippewa County

Fresh Coast Cafe – Paradise

Dancing Crane Coffee House – Brimley

Superior Coffee Roasting Company – Sault Ste. Marie

Cup of the Day – Sault Ste. Marie

Delta County

UP North Roast – Escanaba

Jo to Go – Escanaba

Express Coffee Company – Escanaba

Great Lakes Coffee – Escanaba

Stone Cup Coffee House and Stone’s Deli – Escanaba

Applewood Eatery and Espresso Bar – Escanaba

Dickinson County

Edelweiss Coffee – Iron Mountain

Neu Cup – Iron Mountain

Organic Grounds Coffee House – Kingsford

Nordic Trading Post – Felch

Gogebic County

Copper Cup – Ironwood

Northwoods General Store and Coffee House – Wakefield

Houghton County

Cyberia Cafe – Houghton

Steep and Brew – Houghton

The Sugar Dragon – Houghton

Sunflower Books and Coffee – Hancock

K.C. Bonker’s Toys and Coffee – Hancock

Iron County

Contrast Coffee – Iron River

Seven Embers Coffee – Iron River

Keweenaw County

Barkin’ Mad Coffee – Calumet

Keweenaw Coffee Works – Calumet

Luce County

Goodale’s Sweet Spot – Curtis

Mackinac County

Java Joe’s Cafe – St. Ignace

Harbor Hope Coffee – St. Ignace

Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters – Cedarville

Good Day Cafe – Mackinac Island

Marquette County

Velodrome Coffee – Marquette and Ishpeming

Campfire Coffee – Negaunee

Common Grounds – Marquette

The Crib – Marquette

Dead River Coffee Roasters – Marquette

Cruisin’ Coffee – Marquette

Provisions MQT – Marquette

Menominee County

35th & Coffee – Menominee

The Bagel Shoppe and Cafe – Menominee

The Serving Spoon – Menominee

Ontonagon County

Olde Swing Bridge Roasters – Ontonagon

Schoolcraft County

The Grind Coffeehouse – Manistique

Cedar Street Cafe and Espresso Bar – Manistique

