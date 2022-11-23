MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday, November 23 is National Espresso Day. Despite the word itself being Italian in origin, across the Upper Peninsula, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a tiny cup of caffeine, among other great coffee drinks.
Here are a few of the places we’ve tried or found around the region.
Alger County
Gallery Coffee Company – Munising
Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store – Munising
Rustic Grounds Coffee – Munising (Open Seasonally)
The Dream Bean Machine – Grand Marais (Open Seasonally)
Baraga County
Nana’s Den – Baraga
Reservation Coffee – Baraga
Camp Coffee – L’Anse
Cafe L’Anse – L’Anse
Chippewa County
Fresh Coast Cafe – Paradise
Dancing Crane Coffee House – Brimley
Superior Coffee Roasting Company – Sault Ste. Marie
Cup of the Day – Sault Ste. Marie
Delta County
UP North Roast – Escanaba
Jo to Go – Escanaba
Express Coffee Company – Escanaba
Great Lakes Coffee – Escanaba
Stone Cup Coffee House and Stone’s Deli – Escanaba
Applewood Eatery and Espresso Bar – Escanaba
Dickinson County
Edelweiss Coffee – Iron Mountain
Neu Cup – Iron Mountain
Organic Grounds Coffee House – Kingsford
Nordic Trading Post – Felch
Gogebic County
Copper Cup – Ironwood
Northwoods General Store and Coffee House – Wakefield
Houghton County
Cyberia Cafe – Houghton
Steep and Brew – Houghton
The Sugar Dragon – Houghton
Sunflower Books and Coffee – Hancock
K.C. Bonker’s Toys and Coffee – Hancock
Iron County
Contrast Coffee – Iron River
Seven Embers Coffee – Iron River
Keweenaw County
Barkin’ Mad Coffee – Calumet
Keweenaw Coffee Works – Calumet
Luce County
Goodale’s Sweet Spot – Curtis
Mackinac County
Java Joe’s Cafe – St. Ignace
Harbor Hope Coffee – St. Ignace
Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters – Cedarville
Good Day Cafe – Mackinac Island
Marquette County
Velodrome Coffee – Marquette and Ishpeming
Campfire Coffee – Negaunee
Common Grounds – Marquette
The Crib – Marquette
Dead River Coffee Roasters – Marquette
Cruisin’ Coffee – Marquette
Provisions MQT – Marquette
Menominee County
35th & Coffee – Menominee
The Bagel Shoppe and Cafe – Menominee
The Serving Spoon – Menominee
Ontonagon County
Olde Swing Bridge Roasters – Ontonagon
Schoolcraft County
The Grind Coffeehouse – Manistique
Cedar Street Cafe and Espresso Bar – Manistique
If we missed a great coffee spot, let us know and we'll add it to the list.