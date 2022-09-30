IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – In the far western Upper Peninsula, you’ll find the not-so-hidden-gem of Copper Peak. With views of Lake Superior, the Porcupine Mountains, and acres of lush forest the summit of the ski jump has become a destination.

“So Fall color is our big season here at Copper Peak. We get visitors all Summer long to see how spectacular it is. This is the time of year that people come here in droves and it’s just a great time,” said Bob Jacquart, Copper Peak Organizing Committee Chair.

To get to Copper Peak, you’ll exit US-2 and travel on Black River Road.

Jacquart said the drive to the base of Copper Peak is part of the experience. Algonquin, Potawatomi, and Rainbow Falls follow the Black River to Lake Superior and the North Country Trail.

Once you make it to the base of Copper Peak, you take an 800 foot chair lift ride to the base of the ski jump. From there, it’s a short walk to the base of the elevator which has carried ski flyers to their starting point. That’s where the experience can really take your breath away.

From the elevator, you are climbing multiple sets of metal grate stairs to the top platform. When we visited, it was particularly windy. You can feel the structure sway, which is part of the design.

“What’s really fun is they think they know how beautiful it’s going to be but everybody that goes to the top is wowed by it,” added Jacquart.

Pictures and videos don’t do justice to the the panoramic views from the top of Copper Peak.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s just beautiful out here,” said Jacquart.

You can also plan your visit through Travel Ironwood.