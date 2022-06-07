ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – You can tour historic homes, gardens, and explore parts of Ishpeming with the Ishpeming Area Historical Society & Museum’s Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser on Sunday, June 26.

The tour consists of two homes, two gardens and the historic Gossard Building. The Museum, located on the third floor of the Gossard Building, will have an open house. Refreshments will be provided in the lobby area.

There will be a guide at the Three Sons of Ishpeming monument on Hematite Drive as well as the Veterans Memorial across the street.

Advance tickets will be available beginning approximately one week in advance at the Main Street Antique Mall, 121 S. Main Street in Ishpeming.

Each ticket is a $10 donation and supports the Society, a 501c3.

Interested parties may call 906 486-8680 with any questions.