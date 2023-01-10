ESCANABA AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bay College Alumni Association announced it is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award.

The award, established in 1999 by the Bay College Alumni Association, seeks to recognize and honor an outstanding graduate of Bay College each year. A release from the alumni association says a winning alumnus is one who has made contributions to his or her career, the community and the college.

Marty Fittante was awarded the recognition in 2022. Fittante, a graduate of Escanaba High School and Bay College, has worked as a lawyer, the chief of staff for state Sen. Tom Casperson, and the CEO of InvestUP.

BCAA lists the following criteria in the selection process for the award:

Education; Leadership; Service to the College and/or Community; Honors and Awards; and Distinction in the Nominees Career Field. Nominees should exhibit leadership abilities that inspire, motivate, and encourage others to reach their full potential.

Applications for the award can be submitted online at www.baycollege.edu/alumni. Nominations must be received by February 15, 2022 to be considered.

Anyone with questions regarding the application should contact Vicki DeGrand at 906-217-1700 or email alumni@baycollege.edu.