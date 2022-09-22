ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm.

Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.

“Of the 3.75 acres about an acre of it will be a production farm,” said May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm. “That’s going to be this front area which is easily visible from Division Street. We’ll have a walking path from division street, classroom spaces, a pavilion, hoop houses, heated green houses. We envision spaces for children. They are called nature play where they can come and play, and be creative and learn. We’ll have herb gardens. Lots of perennial fruits and permaculture type garden space. There will be apple and fruit orchards. Really just trying to create an intersection of growing the most healthy food for the community and having a space where they can engage with nature and each other.”

The soil needs to be worked on, and invasive plants will be removed. While it will take a while to get plants growing, the idea is that they are developing the property to be used for generations to come.