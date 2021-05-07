Iron Mountain schools are raising money for the LLS squad in honor of their own hero

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – Iron Mountain Schools are rallying behind their very own hero. Lexi Hagan is a senior at Iron Mountain High School. She plays varsity volleyball, runs track, likes to make music, and rock climb. Last February Lexi was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

“When I first heard the word leukemia, I was kind of confused because I’ve heard of it before, like of course, hearing it at school in some of my classes,” Lexi Hagan said. “I heard it, but I didn’t really understand fully like how it worked or like the mechanisms of it, or what it could even do to somebody. So I was really scared at first I was terrified.”

Lexi Hagan being airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee

Since her diagnosis, Lexi says she has never stopped feeling the love and support from her community. When she was in the hospital she was receiving various cards, emails, and phone calls daily to show support. Even over a year later, the support is still there. Iron Mountain Schools are participating in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Hero Squad Fundraiser in honor of her.

“That’s really meaningful to me to see my school who was so supportive to me while I was down in Milwaukee and going through all of my treatments to be part of that and to actually be involved, even after my treatments and like being so excited about it, people asking me about it,” Lexi Hagan said. “It’s just so sweet. I love it and it means the world to me and it makes me happy.”

Junie Barraw, the Iron Mountain Student Council Advisor and the organizer of the fundraiser says that the personal connection is what makes this so special.

A video Lexi Hagan made to explain what Leukemia is

“I know that she struggled when she was battling cancer,” Junie Barraw said. “I think it’s a positive, that our community can rally around her and support her, and it makes it more personal to like the younger kids in the elementary when they see somebody that they know, as opposed to they see to some kid on a poster that they don’t know that lives somewhere else. So, it’s been kind of nice that she’s let the younger generations know and the community know what leukemia is and what LLS is trying to do.”

When asked if she could say one thing to Leukemia, Lexi said-

“I’m so thankful that I did have it and it sounds kind of crazy because it did, it was intensive and it was hard and it made me really tired all the time, but being able to do the normal things I do,” Lexi Hagan said. “On top of that was just, it was empowering to know that I could still do that, even when I have this force working against me. I just do the things that I normally do and that really just kind of got me thinking more like, no matter what I have. I’m still going to be able to be me and do whatever I want, as long as I put in the time and effort to do. And it was really cool honestly to have that challenge, and even balancing my schedules like that really helped me become more of a leader, too.”

Soon Lexi will be trading in her black and gold to green and gold. After she graduates from Iron Mountain, Lexi will be attending Northern Michigan University in the fall and will be studying psychology.

