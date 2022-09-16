IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – As Friday, September 16th marks POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer and thank veterans for their service.

The day also included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW Veterans from WWII.

Employees joined forces on the front lawn to spell out POW/MIA in honor of all American prisoners of war, those who are still missing and their families. Residents in the CLC also enjoyed a special donor sponsored lunch in recognition of the event.