ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – What once was a vacant lot in Ishpeming is now blooming with positivity and sunflowers.

On the corner of 1st and High Street you’ll find hundreds of sunflowers lining a walking path through the lot. Bees are still buzzing along collecting pollen from the flowers.

May Tsupros with Partridge Creek Farm tells us over the winter, the sunflower heads will provide much needed protein to birds via the seeds and the stalks provide winter homes for beneficial insects.

The sunflower garden is a collaboration between Marquette County Land Bank Authority, Community Foundation of Marquette County, and Partridge Creek Farm.

Tsupros tells us the garden was planted in honor of and as a show of solidarity and remembrance of those fighting for freedom and who have lost their lives in Ukraine.