MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you were to ask anyone what the Upper Peninsula tastes like, the answer would be a pasty. This culinary gift from the early Cornish miners that settled here generations ago. It’s called by some, Yooper soul food. In Marquette, it has another name – Jean Kay’s. For over 40 years, Jean Kay’s pasties have been a staple on the dining room tables and picnic baskets of locals and visitors alike but that is all about to change.

“Go out on top. We’re gonna go out on top and I thank the public for that, They they are the ones that made Jean Kay’s,” said owner Brian Harsch.

Harsch recently announced his retirement and the end of an era. Jean Kay’s is named after Brian’s mother. The pasty ovens go cold on December 31, 2022.

“When I announced my retirement, I thought that I pretty much explained that you have four months to come in to Jean K’s and get pasties. I had to shut down my internet because I just couldn’t handle the orders. I’m humbled. I really am and I sure appreciate those people and but I need to be able to handle everything,” added Harsch.

He wanted to make sure he could fulfill all his online and holiday orders before closing. Much of his business is online sales. Shipping pasties nationwide ensuring that a taste of the UP is available across the country. However Harsch credits the success of his business to his hard working family and the continued support of the community. A community who loves pasties.

“I’m proud to be where I am today and I’m proud of Marquette. I think we’ve come a long way and I’m people can say what they want. I think Marquette is a jewel. I’ve always felt privileged to be able to grow my business here and to have the support of the people that live here. They are the most important thing,” said Harsch.

Whether you take your pasties with rutabaga or without with gravy or even the vegetarian option. Jean Kay’s can fill your order. If hard work and dedication to quality had a flavor, you can certainly taste it in every pasty that comes out of their ovens.

“That’s what I’ll walk away with walk away with the success of having a very successful business and now to be able to have a successful life,” continued Harsch.

We have four more months to enjoy Jean Kay’s unique cuisine. After that, this master of pasties will take a long deserved retirement and finally have the time to stop and smell the pasties.

Harsch did want to make a note that the shop with the same name in Iron Mountain is not closing.