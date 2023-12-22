MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The smell of roasted turkey was wafting from the kitchen of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Marquette on Friday. The Kiwanis Club of Marquette was hard at work, preparing dozens of birds to be divided up and shared with the community on Christmas Eve.

Meals will be delivered around Marquette from 11 to Noon on Sunday. Pickup will be available from Noon to 2 at the Salvation Army. You can call 855-500-0919 to request meals for yourself or if you’d like to deliver some to neighbors. There are no requirements for anyone who would like a meal.

We talked to Dan Boyle with the Kiwanis Club who says they want to be known as the club that gives back. Each June, the Kiwanis Club hosts a chicken barbecue at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Funds raised from events like that help them provide these holiday meals in the community for free.

You can learn more about the Kiwanis Club here.