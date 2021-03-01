Lakeside Industries continues successful partnership with Bald Eagle Harley Davidson

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the last five years, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson has partnered with Lakestate Industries to give people with disabilities the tools to be successful employees.

Lakestate offers a variety of work training, career exploration, job training, and services with the intention of getting these people out and working within the community. Karen Larsen, an employment specialist with Lakestate says that the partnership between Bald Eagle and Lakestate has been more successful than she could have imagined.

“We have been working for quite a while and we put a young man in a position there as janitorial, Sean and I work very well together, he’s a great partner and he is actually going to be moving this young man into a different position because he was able to learn so well.” Larsen said “So to start from a low position and move up is a huge success and Sean was totally on board with everything so it was really successful on both sides.”

General Manager of Bald Eagle Harley Davidson Sean Mcadam is beyond pleased with the partnership he has with Lakestate. He says that the community always notices a difference when customers come into the shop.

“Our customers certainly have noticed the cleanliness of our facility and we get great feedback,” Mcadam said.

Marilyn Noble, another employment specialist at Lakestate said that seeing the young man at the Harley Dealership along with so many individuals the program has helped find their purpose in life brings her to tears often. Finding a purpose and allowing each individual to feel that they have a purpose in their life is a goal of Lakestates partnerships.

“Especially the one that Karen has worked with at Harley Davidson, to see that young man come in timid and shy to working and growing and finding a position that he is absolutely fit for is amazing. The people are just so successful and truly blossom within these jobs. ”

According to Lakestate, they have numerous business’s involved within this program in Marquette and Delta counties.