GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Run, bike or walk for a cause in the Law Enforcement Torch Run this year.

The Torch Run is a fundraiser with a goal to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan. It allows the athletes to compete on local, state, and national level for free. The organization will be hosting community fun runs around the UP and in downstate Michigan that anyone can be a part of.

“It’s getting our athletes back out and competing in the sports that they absolutely love,” said Carla White, the Executive Council Member for Law Enforcement Torch Run. “And just being around people, and hanging out with their friends, and doing things that they love, and not having to worry about anything, and their parents not having to worry about paying for anything so they can do these things, and just getting them included in the regular things in life.”

Funds raised from the Torch Run will help Special Olympics Michigan athletes like Dale compete.

“Being able to get out and do sports,” said Dale Kolpack, a Special Olympics athlete. “My first time golfing and it’s challenging. Special Olympics is a very good, well run organization.”

The Torch Run also funds the tournaments for these athletes around Michigan.

“So one of the things that run week, the money, helps support is the different state tournaments, and we are having a regional U.P. tournament just for the U.P. Special Olympics athletes on September 17th,” said White. “Right here at the Red Fox. They’ve been amazing supporters of us. They let us come out here and bring our athletes out here and practice for free. So, we are doing a golf and bocce tournament on the 17th here, all day. So if anyone wants to come out and watch or volunteer for the day, you’re more than welcome to.”

The Torch Run runs from September 10th through 17th. You can register for any of the fun runs for $30 online or the day of the event. This registration fee includes a free t-shirt.

If you are interested in registering early online, you can find the website here. If you want to know more, you can find the Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page here.

If you want to know more about Special Olympics Michigan, you can find their website here.