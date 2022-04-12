MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Easter weekend is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with an egg hunt? Local 3’s Brianna MacLean and Rebecca Bartelme hopped around downtown Marquette where they hid some eggs filled with candy and stickers for anyone to find.

If you found any of our Easter eggs with a Local 3 sticker inside, feel free to send us a photo of you and your egg on our Facebook or email them to us at news@upmatters.com.

And if you’re looking to do more egg hunting this weekend, on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. United Way of Marquette County will be hosting a massive children’s egg hunt at Presque Isle by the band shell. There will be over 3,000 eggs for kids to find. The egg hunt is followed by a prize ceremony for the winners of the week’s annual Marquette-wide egg hunt.

