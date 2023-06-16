NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Our parent company Nexstar Media Group encourages its stations to select a local project each year for what’s called its Founder’s Day of Caring. It is up to the stations to decide how they would like to give back to their community.

This Founder’s Day, Local 3 held a car wash at Honor Credit Union in Negaunee to help raise funds for our friends at Special Olympics Michigan Area 36. Back in November, the non-profit organization lost the majority of its equipment and jerseys when the storage unit they were in caught fire. Some Special Olympic athletes joined us today to help wash cars, all while having a lot of fun doing it.

“So today we’re doing a carwash to benefit Special Olympics and it’s definitely an organization that Local 3 has teamed up and partnered with before obviously, the cause is a great cause Special Olympics is something that’s very important to me as a sports director at Local 3,” said Local 3 Sports Director Jake Durant.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happened at the end of last year and we lost absolutely everything, and we have to replace everything we slowly are, but yeah we need some funds to help replace them so our athletes can compete in the sports that they love,” said Special Olympics Coach Carla White.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the car wash and donated. Because of your generosity we were able to raise $678 dollars for Special Olympics Michigan Area 36!

To learn more about Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 and how to donate to the organization, click here.