Local 3 celebrates Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring with Special Olympics athletes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3’s parent company, Nexstar is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Every year on this day, the company has all of their stations across the country to give back to their local communities.

This year, Local 3 partnered with Special Olympics Area 36 to put on a day camp with their athletes at the YMCA of Marquette County.

“Today’s event is huge for our athletes,” said Pam Bahrman, Special Olympics Area 36 Director. “This is the first time that we’ve been together since before COVID. The athletes have missed out on sports, they’ve missed out on socialization, they’ve missed out on a lot of their health activities.”

Activities included arts and crafts, cornhole, drumming and a little look into seeing what the television industry is like.

At the event, the Ishpeming Knights of Columbus came to make a special donation to the athletes.

“Tootsie Roll drive that we put on and we came up with a check for $648,” said Bruce Coron, Grand Knight, Ishpeming Knights of Columbus. “We didn’t think that was enough so we came up out of our own council we came up with another $1,000.”

