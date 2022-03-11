MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – All week we’ve been leading up to today, which is Spread Goodness Day!

This event is to inspire a global day of explosive goodness by encouraging individuals, schools & organizations to spread goodness together. Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Spread Goodness Day an official annual holiday in the state of Michigan in 2021.

Local 3 News got in on the fun, we made cards and collected some needed items such as personal hygiene products for the Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti in Marquette.

Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, wants to change the world with goodness.

“It tells me that people want this and they need this and they’re looking for outlets to just celebrate goodness and that’s really what it is. It’s like Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day of goodness. We’re just celebrating goodness together to have a big party with it. It means everything to me.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t work without everybody, we as a team made a platform, we made a website and a brand and we said ‘Come do good with us on this day, and it doesn’t work unless you do it. And come join us and have fun with us!’ And they did. So we’ve quadrupled our engagement about four times each year. This year it’s looking like it’s just going to be bonkers. So I’m very excited. “

You can share your goodness on social media by tagging #spreadgoodnessday.

Latest stories