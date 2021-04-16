Local 3 takes on 21-day fitness challenge with Anytime Fitness of Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer is just around the corner, and some of us at Local 3 News are taking on the 21-day fitness challenge to get into shape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard physically, mentally, and emotionally for most of us so we teamed up with Anytime Fitness of Harvey for some healthy fun.

While everyone’s goals are different, a healthier and more active lifestyle is something we could all improve on. Anytime Fitness of Harvey personal trainers performed a body scan on our team, which measures water weight, body fat, and muscle mass.

“Your body mass index, your BMI, your body fat percent are important to know because of certain diseases is that you have a higher change of acquiring the higher your body fat is. So, that body scan allows us to figure out what your body fat is, which is something a scale won’t actually tell you on its own,” said personal trainer Michael Darlington-West.

We also had our measurements taken and took a pre-challenge fitness test circuit. This included push-ups, squats, and other physical exercises.

So, watch us as we take on the next three weeks!