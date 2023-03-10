QUINNESEC, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday was the sixth Spread Goodness Day. It’s an event meant to inspire making kind acts no matter how big or small.

As always, Local 3 got in on the fun. This year, the team collected food, litter, and other supplies to donate to Almost Home Animal Shelter. The Local 3 ladies took a trip to Quinnesec to bring the donations to the shelter.

“We’re a private non-profit, so we’re strictly run by donations,” said Diane Luczak, Shelter Manager, Almost Home Animal Shelter. “We have a wonderful fundraising committee. We get people who leave us in their will. So it’s a lot of donations that way and we also have wishlist of supplies that we need, and people are always supplying us with dog food, cat food, cleaning supplies. I just have to go on Facebook and say, ‘Oh we’re short on bleach,’ and I’ll have a bench load of bleach coming. So, it’s really, really a great community.”

Local 3’s Audrey Pentecost unexpectedly fell in love with a cute fella while the ladies were at the shelter. His name is Robert and he will be joining the Pentecost family. His brother Kevin was also adopted from Almost Home Animal Shelter.