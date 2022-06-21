MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dancers competed on stage Tuesday to raise money at the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette.

The second annual Marquette Arts Dance, or MAD, Competition took place as a fundraiser for art groups in the city. The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) and Masonic Arts, Theater, and Innovation Company(MATI) will benefit from the money raised at the event. Funds will go towards decreasing ticket prices, student’s tuition, and more.

“All the funds raised go to helping us put on productions,” said Jalina McClain, one of the organizers of the event with SAYT. “They go to helping us for our program, SAYT specifically. We offer financial aid for kids who want to be involved. And so, fundraisers like this help us continue to offer that aid and keep our ticket prices down.”

Students of all ages entered the contest to show their best moves and show everyone what dance is all about. All kinds of dances were allowed in the competition, including jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and more. Funds raised from this event will keep the arts alive for many students like Bailey.

“I’ve been doing SAYT since I was a little kid and I just wanted a chance to show what I’ve learned through the years,” said Bailey.

If you want any more information about the next events, to donate, or options on how to support the companies, check out SAYT’s website https://saytheater.org/ and MATI’s website https://matimqt.org/