MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two businesses in Marquette have come together to provide the community with resources and tools when it comes to interactions with those with special needs.

Months ago, Rubina Boyrazian, an occupational therapist and owner of Therapy Treehouse, approached Jennifer Bleckiner, owner of Find Your Voice, about creating sensory and communication toolkits for law enforcement.

“The toolkits have both sensory and communication components to them,” said Boyrazian. “Jennifer, the speech-language pathologist, put together an incredible communication board that is low tech and could be pulled out and used universally for just about anyone, not just the special needs population. These sensory tools are also pretty universal. Everyone’s sensory system is a little bit different so we try to incorporate a little bit something for everything that could easily be accessed and pulled out and used for anyone that might need it.”

Some of the items in the toolkit include headphones and ear plugs to reduce sound, a weighted lap pad, and fidgets. Earlier this week, Marquette Police Department received nine of these toolkits for patrol cars and disability awareness training for officers.

“It was just a little bit of extra insight with how to phrase things, how to approach a person with disabilities, and what to expect and a little bit of a perspective from their side on what they may be feeling and processing things differently than a typical person,” said Boyrazian.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Bleckiner.

Lorelei Brody is an autism consultant and the mother of a child with autism. She helped develop a Special Needs Alert Form for first responders.

“We created this form for the police where the parents can fill out anything about their children, like say they’re runners or elopers. My child has a tendency to run away, so it brought me a lot of peace knowing that the cops had information that he’s a runner, he can’t communicate,” said Brody.

A grant from the Marquette Breakfast Rotary allows Bleckiner and Boyrazian to provide the sensory and communication toolkits and free training to any non-profit organization in Marquette.

“My hope for the future is that we could train literally anyone,” said Bleckiner. “So, I would love to be able to train different businesses, even stores or different community spaces where we’re able to just help people to have a better awareness of simple tools, like universal things we can do, that would help interactions with anyone just be a calm, safe environment where people are feeling heard, and really just calm, and cool and respected even if they don’t communicate or react in a way that we expect.”

To learn more or inquire about the toolkits and training, please contact Jennifer Bleckiner at jbleckiner@findyourvoice.net or Rubina Boyrazian at ot@therapytreehouse.org.