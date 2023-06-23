MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) Three Northern Michigan University graduates will have their technology demonstrated in the International Space Station.

The company, Kall Morris Inc., was formed by three Northern Michigan University alumni: Adam Kall, and brothers Troy and Austin Morris. Their company researches the impact of space debris on existing satellites, and has been developing a way to remove the debris from space.

KMI has been awarded a contract from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS). An in-space demonstration of KMI’s patented and exclusive REACCH technology will be conducted in the International Space Station. KMI has partnered with Nanoracks as the hardware partner to implement the project on the ISS.

The goal is for the demonstration to propel REACHH towards its goal of collecting debris in Earth’s orbit. KMI identified a need to remove debris before it hits important satellites or causes a reaction which sends debris falling back to Earth.

In much less scientific terms, REACHH gently approach the debris in space and extends tentacle like robotic arms and grabs hold of the debris to safely retrieve the objects.



Co-Founder & Director of Operations Troy M. Morris explained, “Demonstrating our unique

capabilities for ubiquitous docking is paramount to answering the primary customer concerns

related to ADR: capability and cost. While KMI continues to work with suppliers and partners for

the most cost-efficient version of the technology, it is the public-private partnerships of the ISS

National Lab, Nanoracks, geCKo Materials, and KMI that will prove the critical capability of

REACCH in orbit. Our team, customers, and supporters look forward to the microgravity

validation next year, and the full spacecraft thereafter.”

Project lead and fellow co-founder Austin Morris adds that, “This project is very exciting because

the ISS provides a unique testing and operating environment unavailable elsewhere. By

combining perpetual microgravity with readily-available on-site crew, we can conduct iterative

testing and demonstration with REACCH that would be extremely difficult to replicate otherwise.

The free-floating captures to come with this experiment will showcase REACCH’s capabilities

and performance and bring us another large step closer to full technology readiness and an

in-space debris capture mission.”

“We are honored to be a part of this mission, leveraging our expertise in mission operations,

safety, and integration. Nanoracks’ comprehensive mission support capabilities demonstrate our

commitment to enabling groundbreaking technologies like REACCH to reach their full potential,”

said Tim Kopra, CEO, Nanoracks. “By utilizing the unparalleled environment of the International

Space Station, we play a crucial role in validating and advancing REACCH for effective orbital

debris collection, addressing the urgent need for sustainable space infrastructure.”

“geCKo Materials is ecstatic and honored to be a technology partner on KMI’s REACCH project;

bringing truly innovative sustainable infrastructure solutions to space,” said Capella Kerst,

Founder/CEO, geCKo Materials. “Our geCKo Materials are NASA-certified and deployed on the

ISS helping our astronauts safely and efficiently maneuver within the space station, so KMI’s

REACCH project is a natural evolution in the sustainable space frontier. It is wonderful to see

KMI practicing what they preach in sustainability.”

A timeframe of the demonstration and selected launch will be announced later.