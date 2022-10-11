GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H partnered with UPAWS to create an event to help kids get involved in giving back to the community.

“Today we’re having our first community service club meeting at UPAWS,” said Amanda Cady, the Marquette County 4-H AmeriCorps Aide. “The kids are going to come in and we’re going to teach them about the animal shelter, what they do here. We are going to make some animal blankets that we are going to donate back to the shelter. And, the kids are going to get a little bit of animal time. So, it’s going to be a fun time all around.”

Learning about responsibility and giving back to the community has never been this cute. These Marquette County 4-H kids got together to craft blankets for the animal shelter pets at UPAWS and got a fun surprise while they worked.

“Uh, we made cat blankets for the UPAWS animal shelter and um, we got to see baby kittens, 4 of them,” said Eliette, a 4-H member. “They’re super cute and very fluffy and tiny.”

“My favorite part was seeing the kittens and letting them explore on the ground,” said Finley, another 4-H member.

“I was playing with them, carrying them, and petting them,” explained 4-H member Isabella.

This event was fun for the kids while also teaching them important skills.

“The kids gain knowledge about animals and safety and just being a pet owner,” said Cady, “They gain companionship from kids who have a common interest. They get to meet kids, and they are giving back to the community which is always a good feeling.”

This was the first of many Community Service Club meetings with 4-H. These meeting will be hosted every second Tuesday of each month at UPAWS.

The Marquette County 4-H hosts clubs and learning experiences for all kinds of interests for kids 5 through 19 years old. If you are interested in getting your kids involved in 4-H, you can email Amanda Cady at amandacady.media@gmail.com, or you can find the Marquette County 4-H Facebook page here.