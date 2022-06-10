MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County 4-H is hosting a barn dance on Saturday, June 11 from 6-10 p.m. at the Marquette County Fair Grounds.

Along with plenty of dancing, there will be silent auctions, games for the kids, and contests for best hat, belt buckle and plaid.

4-H is a youth development program for youth ages 5-19. While they still practice traditional agricultural education, the organization has expanded its reach to teach other skills through what they call ‘SPIN’ or special interest projects.

“We’ve had several in different locations for babysitting. We’ve had embryology through the school, so we hatched some chickens,” Liana Pepin 4-H Educator and Program Coordinator continued, “We do still have several livestock specific clubs.we also have a lot of different clubs. Clubs that would be considered non traditional.”

The barn dance is designed as a fundraiser to support their efforts for the next year. Tickets are $5 and free for children five and under.