MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 108th home dedication this week since the organization began in 1992.

In that 30-year span, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has partnered with families across the county to work together to build affordable, quality homes.

For this 108th home, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity partnered with Angela Flynn and her sons, Jax and Leo in 2019. In addition to demonstrating need for a safe and affordable housing solution, partner families work with Habitat for humanity to invest 250 sweat equity hours into the construction project alongside staff and volunteers.

“That means so much, because at the beginning stages of this it was COVID and there was so much uncertainty,” Flynn said. “What was going to happen, and then people couldn’t work together. So when we finally could get volunteers I was just, I was so grateful for them. You know, putting their health at risk as well. So I couldn’t be more grateful for them.”

Groundbreaking for the Marquette home began in August 2021, and is now completed as the area heads into the winter season. Once homes are completed, partners are set up with an affordable mortgage to set the families on a solid foundation financially.

If you are interested in getting involved in future projects or making a donation, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity says it is always in need of volunteers for new construction, home repairs and ramp installation. You can learn more by calling the organization’s main office at (906) 228-3578 or visiting their website.