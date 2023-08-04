NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – As Marquette County Habitat for Humanity continues building their 110th house, they are empowering women this week to try out the trade with their annual ‘Women Build’ event.

Partnering with the Marquette Area Zonta Club, women are working with Habitat for Humanity on building a new home in Negaunee. Zonta Club is also bringing guest speakers in during lunch to hold presentations for the volunteers.

“We focus on empowering women in the trades,” said Henry Sale, Program Support Specialist, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity. “Although it is a women build event, we encourage all genders and gender expressions to be here. By the end of this we will end up siding the whole house and potentially finish building our storage shed for our 110th home.”

Danielle Narhi is the recipient of the new home. As part of the program, she has to complete a minimum of 200 sweat equity on the house and says she’s enjoying working with the people through Women Build and Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s incredible,” said Narhi They all have different skill sets as well as myself, so we get to meet together. It’s just a lot of sharing and we all have great communication skills too. I think we’re working together really well, and I get to meet a bunch of interesting, power-minded women.”

From volunteering, donating and partnerships, there are many different ways to be involved with Marquette County Habitat for Humanity. For more information, click here.