Marquette County Medical Care Facility to hold car parade for residents Thursday afternoon

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Medical Care Facility is asking anyone who wants to, to participate in a car parade Thursday, August 20 for their residents.

With residents not being able to see their loved ones like they normally would for the past five months, caretakers say it takes an emotional toll on everyone involved. They had one in May and say it was a very successful event.

“Not just our residents but the staff too,” said Jerry Hubbard, Administrator, MCMCF. “It was so emotional. It was incredible and it was very satisfying for everybody. In fact, some of our residents, we had made signs and some of our residents still have the signs posted in their room and on their doors because they had such a great time and I’ll bet those signs come out again.”

It starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and people are asked to decorate their cars and make signs to make it as bright and colorful as possible.

