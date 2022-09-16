MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County held a thank you lunch on Friday to show appreciation for the volunteers who give their time in service of their community.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Kaylie Darrow and her husband, Captain Matthew Darrow moved to the U.P. in the last couple months. Kaylie Darrow said they have already seen the kind of dedication volunteers in the area are capable of.

“We’ve only been here for a couple months now but the amount of volunteers we’ve seen through our doors has just been incredible. Seeing them in the food pantry. Just seeing the love they have and the support that they give to everybody that comes in,” said Kaylie Darrow.

From the food pantry to the lunches served at the Salvation Army building on Washington Street in Marquette, UP Region Director of Development, Cari Detmers said there are ways to serve at any time of year.

“We also have ongoing opportunities throughout the year with our feeding program and our pantry. Both have started to see an increase in the amount of people who are coming. So we could always use volunteers to greet our pantry clients, our lunch crowd that comes in every day. So always opportunities.”

Toy collection starts in October, and signups for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will launch soon. To volunteer or find other ways to support their mission, visit their website. Marquette County Salvation Army