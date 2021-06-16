Marquette County woman wins millions from scratch-off lottery ticket

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from the Michigan Lottery a $2,000,000 lottery ticket was sold at Jim’s Super Foods in Ishpeming.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous said she nearly fainted when she won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

“I always play the $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s game,” said the player. “When I scratched my ticket and saw I won $2 million, I almost fainted. I called my niece right away to tell her the good news. She didn’t believe me, so I drove over there clutching my purse with the ticket in it the whole way.”

The 70-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments totaling $2 million. With her winnings she plans to purchase a new TV and then save the remainder.

“I still can’t comprehend winning this amount of money. It doesn’t feel real yet,” the player said.

Players have won more than $98 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s, which launched in December 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $99 million in prizes remain, including three $2 million top-prizes, 20 $10,000 prizes, 40 $5,000 prizes, and 555 $2,000 prizes.