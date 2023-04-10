MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – A man known throughout his community celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. Longtime Northern Michigan University professor Tom Holmstrom turned 90 on Saturday.

To mark the special occasion, his family and friends organized a birthday dog walk. Some two-dozen people and their dogs came out on a beautiful Saturday afternoon to get some exercise and wish a happy birthday to their friend Tom. Tom himself is grateful for the outpouring of love and affection.

“Well, I’d just like to say thanks for everybody who came,” said Holmstrom. “I’ve got a lot of former students out there. I’m still standing so I’m glad to say hi to you.”

“We were trying to think of what how he would like to celebrate his 90th birthday,” said his daughter, Dr. Kellie Holmstrom. “We thought we’d come up with the community walk, where he could do his favorite activity of walking dogs and talking to people.”

Kellie says her father walks his dog on the trails in Marquette Township most days, rain, or shine. A fitting location for this mobile birthday party. Happy birthday, Tom!