MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – David Pierce of Marquette has a very festive passion, collecting sets to make a Christmas village.

“I started about 10 years ago,” said Pierce. “My wife got me one and it has snowballed ever since.”

Pierce doesn’t know the exact number of buildings that make up the village, but estimates it to be around 50.

“My family is the type of family that when they find out you’re into something, that you like something they just, they go full send,” said Pierce. “So, my wife got me that first one about 10 years ago and then I think the next year for Christmas I probably got five or six from different family members. Then the year after that, I probably got four or five. I bought a lot secondhand. People just kind of getting out of it. You know, they’re getting too old or too tired, it takes up too much space and so they sell them on [Facebook] Marketplace, garage sales, all sorts of stuff.”

Pierce has collected so many items to make the Christmas village, it has outgrown his house.

“The spot that we normally have it in, we’ve converted into our basement bar area,” said Pierce. “It takes up a lot of space as you can see. I just didn’t have a spot for it.”

So, he came up with an idea. To let the community enjoy this sight and display the village at the Peter White Public Library throughout the holiday season.

“The library does their Winter Wonderland Walk and I thought, ‘Well, what if I could set it up in the library?’ They were gracious enough to let me set it up here, they’re really excited,” said Pierce. Which is great because now it gives me a chance to share with the community, rather than just me hoarding it in my house and putting pictures on Facebook.”

You can check out Pierce’s Christmas Village anytime now through the holiday season. Peter White Public Library’s Winter Wonderland Walk is December 3 – January 2. This event features a festival of lights, trees and holiday cheer. On December 3, there will also be a Winter Wonderland Walk Celebration from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. with recitals, hot chocolate and homemade cookies.