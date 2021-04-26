Marquette PD Bomb Dog helps Dickinson County Bomb Threat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday, April 19 an anonymous call went out to the Dickinson County Health System claiming that there was a bomb inside the building. The hospital shut down and police were called to the scene.

One of the officers in question was special trained K9 Nitro the Marquette County Police Departments’ single purpose, explosives detection dog.

Officer Jon Waldo, Nitro’s handler said, “K-9 Nitro has been trained on all the known explosives, the homemade stuff, the commercial-grade stuff… It’s always an honor to have the opportunity to take our dog and use him in other jurisdictions and to help other communities that don’t have the resources. To my knowledge, he’s the only bomb dog or explosives detection dog in the Upper Peninsula.”

During the bomb search police did not find any traces of a bomb.

Nitro has been a member of the MCPD since August of 2014 and is certified through the national association of Police Canine Handlers.

“K-9 Nitro has been trained on all the odors associated with all the known explosives.” Waldo says, “He’s trained and then reinforced every time he detects that odor.. He has a very strong drive to make me happy as his handler. He’s a very devoted dog. It’s the best thing in his life to find the odor that he’s trained to detect.”

Waldo also handles K-9 Zeppelin, the police departments drug detection, search, and tracking dog. Zepp began two years ago.