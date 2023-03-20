GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The UP North Lodge Event Center was packed Saturday afternoon with a mission, to be bold and get cold.

Every year, Law Enforcement Torch Run coordinates polar plunges across the state to raise funds for Special Olympics Michigan. Plunges started in January and ended on Saturday with plunges in Marquette and Manistee.

“This year, the Marquette plunge is actually probably the coldest year that we’ve had because it’s March and typically it’s a little bit warmer,” said Carla White, coordinator, Marquette Polar Plunge. “Last time I checked it was -4 with the wind chill. So yeah it’s actually a polar bear plunge so it’s actually a good day.”

The Marquette Polar Plunge raised over $35,000 and statewide, $1.6 millon was raised for Special Olympics Michigan.

Team Local 3 also took home some hardware winning ‘Best Team Costume’ for the second year in a row. The costume theme they went with this year was ‘Jazzercise.’

Donations are still being collected. If you’d like to donate, click here.