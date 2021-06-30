MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In the movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White has an inseparable bond with animals. They flock to her and just love being in her presence. Well, that story line has just come true for one Marquette woman.
Amanda York took to Facebook to post a video of her new friend, Scarface, enjoying some unshelled peanuts straight from York’s hand.
York began tossing unshelled peanuts to squirrels and chipmunks in her backyard around a month ago. After giving them time to warm up, York now hand feeds three to four squirrels and chipmunks that travel into her yard each night for at least one hour.
Latest Stories
- Green algae plaguing Lake Michigan, but experts say it won’t stay
- Marquette woman becomes real-life Snow White because of special bond with some backyard animals
- UFO report: Government transparency or fodder for alien conspiracy theories?
- Officials: Be careful with fireworks this Fourth of July
- ‘This is not a data breach’: LinkedIn responds to reports of 700M users’ info being sold online