Marquette Women’s Center delivers sweet treats to thank community partners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – April is sexual assault awareness month. This week is appreciation week for all those who help victims and support survivors. The Marquette Women’s Center spent of the day dropping off cookies, cupcakes, and fruit to different people around the city.

“We get a lot of calls from our police officers when it comes to sexual assault or domestic violence calls,” said Madison Meeling, Sexual Assault Advocate for the Marquette Women’s Center. “They call into us and we have really good relationships there to meet with our victims right away, their first initial contact. With our prosecutors, we’re also able to meet with them and have a relationship that we know what’s going on with their cases. Having that intimate relationship helps us better serve our survivors to let them know what’s going on with their cases and really being there throughout the whole court advocacy process. And for our emergency department staff, we’re able to make that initial contact with them right there at the hospital.”

Meeling says one way the community can help is to start believing. “If someone comes to you and says I’ve been through an assault or something bad has happened to me, start by believing them and trusting them. And not questioning them. Believe in what happened first.”

The Women’s Center has two other things you can do to show support, “We have Teal Day coming up on April 16th and Denim Day which is April 28th. So we’re asking the community to wear teal and denim on those days to support survivors and victims. Teal is the national color for sexual assault. On denim day, it’s standing against sexual assault.”