LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Three communities in the Upper Peninsula have been awarded funds to support local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program, according to a release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The program awards funding to local governments, Downtown Development Authorities, or other management districts that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.

In total, $807,673 in funding is being awarded to 35 communities around the state, which in turn award the grants to local businesses seeking support. The following funds have been awarded to communities in the UP:

City of Hancock – The City of Hancock is participating for the first time in the program, receiving $25,000 that will be awarded to Red Jacket Enterprises, LLC.

Marquette Downtown Development Authority – The Marquette DDA is receiving $25,000 that will be awarded to Great Northern Title & Abstract, Incorporated.

Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority – The Sault Ste. Marie DDA is receiving $25,000 that will be awarded to Prim Aesthetics.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas grow while further developing unique and inviting places that attract talent and new investment,” Governor Whitmer said in a release. “These grants will help our vibrant downtowns continue to thrive in all corners of the state.”

Grants are able to be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts. They can also be used toward working capital needs, including marketing needs and inventory expenses. Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.

You can learn more about the Match on Main program here.